07 Jun 2019

DTM South Sudan — Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness (January – April 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

98,799 people surveyed on arrival to South Sudan

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). In total, 21 FMPs were active between January and April 2019. This report complements DTM’s monthly EVD Preparedness Dashboards (January, February,
March and April) by providing an insight on mobility trends to South Sudan from the three high-risk countries over the first four months of 2019. Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows. Time trends may be driven by operational as well as contextual factors

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

