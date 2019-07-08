DTM South Sudan — Flow Monitoring: EVD Preparedness April 2019

As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness activities, DTM operates Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) on the borders with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR). 21 FMPs were active in April, including three new ones in Yei County (one replacing an existing point) and one in Lainya County. This dashboard highlights key entry routes to South Sudan (SSD) and presents the demographic profile of people surveyed on arrival from the three high-risk countries.

Participation in the survey is voluntary and the data collected is only indicative of actual flows

Key insights

• An updated questionnaire was rolled-out to improve tracking of reasons for migration and recording of locations of origin and destination.

• The number of people surveyed on arrival decreased by 6,718 relative to March, at least partially as a result of training activities due to the updated questionnaire, which paused data collection for two to three days per FMP.

• 64.5% of respondents departed from Uganda,

32.2% from DRC and 3.3% from other countries.

• 18.1% reported coming from a refugee camp, and 4.3% reported their destination in South Sudan is a camp.

• 8.5% reported Juba County as their intended destination.

• 26.7% reported entering South Sudan for economic reasons, and 13.7% to access health care.

• 24.5% of people surveyed came from Ituri, DRC, though none came from EVD-affected health zones.