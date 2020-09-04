DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Mobility Update Week 15 (27 July - 9 August 2020)

Overview

As of 7 August 2020, the cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Sudan stands at 2,472 with 47 deaths and 1,252 recoveries according to the Republic of South Sudan’s Ministry of Health. The country has administered 15,393 tests to date.

Movement restrictions continue to reduce the number of people crossing official border points with no movement of persons registered at a quarter of 58 tracked transport hubs during the reporting period (26%). However, most other points are located along porous borders that are difficult to control. The number of international flights has not returned to pre-COVID-19 standards but Kenya Airways has announced a resumption of flights to Juba.

As instances of localized conflict increase and access throughout the country worsens due to heavy rains, COVID-19 poses yet another challenge.

The effects of policies implemented to stem the spread of the disease are far reaching, illustrated by recent accounts of small business owners running into economic hardship as in Bor Town or reported by UN Women (also see the decrease in oil prices impacting the country’s only major export).

The impacts on healthcare go beyond COVID-19 highlighted by reports of pregnant women avoiding hospitals, presumably due to fear of the virus and thereby missing out on antenatal care. The overstretched health system is also dealing with increases in the number of Malaria cases as in reported in Aweil Town or in PoC (protection of civilian) and other displacement sites.