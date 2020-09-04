DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Mobility Update Week 14 (13-26 July 2020)

Overview

As of 26 July 2020, the Public Health Laboratory and the UN Clinic have tested 13,423 samples. The national cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,305 confirmed cases, 1,190 recoveries, and 46 deaths.

The country's northern borders remain largely passable in the west while north-eastern routes remain closed. However, travellers are reported to use alternative crossing points. Official crossing points along the Ugandan border remain closed but its porous nature renders the management of migration flows challenging. Local authorities have been allowing minibuses of South Sudanese students to pass back into South Sudan through the official Nimule border as an exception.

Stigma has become a major hurdle in the fight against COVID-19 as described in a recent report and evidenced by 11 South Sudanese health workers, who left their positions due to reasons related to social stigma.

United Nations agencies (UNICEF, and UNESCO) have pushed South Sudan to reopen schools arguing that the benefits would outweigh the risks of new infections and that schools have not been major drivers of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan.

Consequences of the pandemic continue to affect the country’s economy as reported with regards to the oil industry as well as small business as reported by the example of women businesses in Aweil.