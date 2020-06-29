DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Mobility Update Week 11 (1-14 June 2020)

Overview

A cumulative figure of 1,755 confirmed cases have been recorded as of 14 June 2020, including 32 imported cases, 58 recoveries, 30 deaths and 55 healthcare workers who were infected since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Endemic structural challenges such as limited resources and access challenges have hindered efforts by national authorities, civil society and aid organizations to contain the virus.

Doctors at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre (part of the Rapid Response Team) are pending 4 months of incentives promised a month prior. The office of the Vice President (head of the national taskforce) indicated that frontline health workers will be paid within the coming days. The undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH) has been let go according to a Presidential decree due to poor reporting on COVID-19 cases and response in the country. The new team resumed daily updates in the second week of June.

Five new cases were reported in Juba Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites bringing the total number of cases at the two sites to seven. In Bentiu PoC, a third COVID-19 case was identified. One of the three confirmed cases at Bentiu PoC site passed away due to respiratory failure.

The MoH issued a note about the occurrence of fake COVID-19 free certificates issued around Juba International Airport. In response, the MoH suspended issuance of COVID-19 negativity certificates until further notice. This decision has had an immediate impact on the planning of internal travel requiring all passengers to observe 14 days quarantine prior to the journey. Concerns about the relaxing of COVID-19 related measures1 continue as the archbishop of Juba suggested a total lockdown in Juba after three vice presidents and two ministers tested positive for coronavirus in order to minimize the spread of the virus.