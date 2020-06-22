DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness & Response: Mobility Update Week 10 (25-31 May 2020)

Overview

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 188 new cases on 27 May 2020, 17 of which were imported with a total of 994 positive cases, 6 recoveries, and 10 deaths. According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), COVID-19 related movement restrictions’ impacts on household income and food prices have contributed to driving Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse outcomes in May 2020.

South Sudan has recorded the first frontline health-care worker who died of COVID-19 on 29 May 2020, the undersecretary at the MoH has disclosed. According to Dr. Makur Koriom, four frontline workers contracted the novel coronavirus saying one of them succumbed to the virus. The country continues to experience difficulties in setting up sustainable quarantine facilities as cases of patients (repeatedly) escaping forced quarantine continue to be reported. As the number of cases rises, the newly appointed chairman of the South Sudan's reconstituted National Committee on COVID-19, Fifth Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi and Dr James Wani Igga, Second Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19.

As cases of the virus are reported at larger displacement sites, humanitarian partners and UNMISS/UNPOL are downscaling / prioritizing programming and physical presence within the sites.