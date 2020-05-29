DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness: Mobility Update Week 8 (11-17 May 2020)

Background and Methodology

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) relies on its network of key informants and on secondary sources to provide a weekly assessment of mobility and COVID-19 preparedness at priority locations in South Sudan. The updates are released in the beginning of each week based on information collected Monday–Sunday of the previous week. Table 2 on page 2 represents only points recommended by the Points of Entry Technical Working Group (PoE TWG). A more exhaustive list of entry and transit points can be found here.

Overview

As of 17 May 2020, the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on COVID-19 has confirmed 347 cases of the virus in South Sudan. The first death was recorded on 14 May, rising to six by the end of the reporting period. On 17 May 2020, South Sudan’s first vice president and chairman of the HLTF, Dr. Riak Machar Teny Dhurgon, and the Defense minister, Angelina Jany Teny were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as seven other HLTF members. As of 13 May 2020, a presidential statement indicated that another lockdown is not excluded amidst the rise of cases across the country. This news came after some COVID-19 related restrictions such as internal and international flights were eased as announced on 7 May 2020.

As of 11 May 2020, two COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the UNMISS Juba Protection of Civilian (PoC) 3 site. At the time of writing, one of the cases was transferred to the IDU (Infectious Disease Unit) for further medical attention and quarantine. The infected persons are humanitarian workers in contrast to the first case at Bentiu PoC site (8 May 2020), where one site resident was conformed to have contracted the virus. The lockdown as Malakal PoC site, which started on 27 April 2020 was lifted on 12 May 2020.

The price of common goods is reported to have increased in states such as Northern Bahr el Ghazal due to COVID-19 related policies hindering imports. Truck drivers in Nimule continue to face challenges crossing the border into South Sudan as movement restrictions impose a heavy bureaucratic burden on local authorities.

DTM tracked COVID-19 related movement trends at 68 locations consisting of 14 displacement sites and 54 transportation hubs of which 31 are located along South Sudan’s borders. While no disruption to the movement of persons was recorded at 23 tracked transport hubs (43%), local movement was tolerated at four points (7%) or maintained through alternative crossing points at nine points (17%). Some risk communication was reported to be conducted at all tracked sites but not for nearly three-quarters of transportation hubs (30 points or 65%). Temperature screening was present at two displacement sites and six transportation hubs (14% and 11% respectively).