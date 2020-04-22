DTM South Sudan: COVID-19 Preparedness: Mobility Update Week 3 (6 - 12 April 2020)

Background and Methodology

DTM relies on its network of key informants and on secondary sources to provide a weekly assessment of mobility and COVID-19 preparedness at priority locations in South Sudan. The updates are released in the beginning of each week based on information collected Monday–Sunday of the previous week.

If you wish to share any updates or flag any errors, please contact DTM at southsudanDTM@iom.int.

Overview

On 10 April 2020, the Government of South Sudan reported a new COVID-19 case, raising its total number of cases to four. The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) temporarily blocked the gates of Bentiu, Malakal and Juba PoC sites limiting movement of IDPs as well as UNMISS and humanitarian service providers. The Diocesan Major Response Team on COVID-19 decided to close several IDP collective centres in Wau on 6 April 2020. As of 12 April 2020, Nazareth, Cathedral, St. Joseph and Lokoloko located within the Diocesan compounds (3,743 ind. in March 2020 according to DTM population count) are near deserted.

This reporting week has seen a further case of detention following the breaking of movement restrictions.