03 Oct 2018

DTM South Sudan: Bor PoC Site (Jonglei) Biometric Registration (3 October 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 Oct 2018 View Original
The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in cooperation with ACTED, in support of the World Food Programme (WFP) and other partners, conducted a biometric registration (BMR) exercise at Bor Protection of Civilians Site (Jonglei) from 13 to 15 September 2018.

The team processed 2,506 individuals corresponding to 1,187 households. 1,914 out of these 2,506 persons (76%) were verified individuals already registered since September 2017 and 592 individuals were newly registered (F.1). The exercise will allow beneficiaries to access services and partners to allocate resources efficiently.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

