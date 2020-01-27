27 Jan 2020

DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal (Publication: 27 January 2020)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2 MB)

The international Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS) and other humanitarian partners conducted a biometric registration exercise in Wau Protection of Civilians Adjacent Area (PoC AA) from 8 to 27 August 2019. Prior to the registration, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the PoC site were targeted through a process known as temporary registration (T-Reg) which is a day-long exercise to quickly determine the actual population residing in the site by rapidly establishing a simple fingerprint databse of all residents. Those who participated in the T-Reg were screened and allowed to participate in the full biometric registration. During the exercise, IOM DTM registered 13,053 individuals (4,006 households) as residents of Wau PoC AA. Although IOM DTM had observed a gradual decline in the population of the site through monthly population counts, the biometric registration show a significant drop of 27 per cent (30,167 individuals) compared to the last biometric registration conducted in 2017.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

