DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Naivasha IDP Camp, December 2020 (Publication: July 2021)

Biometric registration in Naivasha IDP Camp

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in South Sudan maintains biometric registration database in Naivasha IDP Camp. During maintenance IOM carries out registration of new born babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included in under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2020 the population of 11,411 individuals (3,356 households) was identified in Naivasha IDP Camp.

About 55 per cent of the registered population were found to be youths under the age of 18 years, while 54 per cent were female. Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible monthly, population counts remain the best possible tool to estimate the sites’ populations.