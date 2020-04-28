DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Mayendit, Unity (Publication: 29 April 2020)

The Iinternational Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) conducted a biometric registration exercise in Mayendit County, Unity between July and August 2019 covering four locations; Dablual, Mayendit HQ, Thaker and Rubkuay. At the end of the exercise, a total of 24,944 individuals (5,668 households) were biometrically registered. Population categories were disaggregated during the registration to categorize beneficiaries into internally displaced persons (IDPs), host community and returnees.

Most identified as host community with few internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had been displaced to Mayendit County. Some 12.4 per cent of the registered individuals were categorized as having one or more vulnerabilities including visual impairments, other physical disadvantages, single parent headed households and serious medical conditions. Protection partners were on ground and assisted the registration team in identifying, proling and referring cases involving vulnerabilities.