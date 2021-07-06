DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Malakal, PoC Site Upper Nile (Publication: July 2021)

The international Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in South Sudan maintains biometric registration database in Malakal Protection of Civilian Site (PoC). During maintainance IOM carries out registration of new born babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2020 the population of the four sectors comprised a total of 29,893 individuals (9,033 households).

About 52 per cent of the registered population were found to be youths under the age of 18 years, while 54 per cent were female. Sector 1 in Malakal PoC site is most populated accounting for 44 per cent of the population while Sector 3 is the least populated with 3,511 individuals representing 12 per cent of the population.