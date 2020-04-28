DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Leer, Unity (Publication: 29 April 2020)

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) conducted a biometric registration exercise in Leer County, Unity between September and December 2019 covering four locations; Din Din, Leer Town, Padeah and Thonyor. DTM registered a total of 39,920 individuals (9,276 households) during the exercise. Population categories were disaggregated during the registration to categorize beneficiaries into internally displaced persons (IDPs), host community and returnees.

Most of the registered returnees came back to Leer County as their habitual residence after being displaced to the Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site. For those who had been previously registered elsewhere, locations were changed on the Biometric database to reflectect their present respective location. The most populated locations in the county are Thonyor and Padeah with 14,151 and 13,128 individuals respectively. With the assistance from Protection Partners in Leer, DTM collected data on vulnerabilities according to which 7.7 per cent of the registered individuals were categorized as having one or more vulnerabilities including visual impairments, other physical disadvantages, single-parent headed households and serious medical conditions.