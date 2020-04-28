DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Koch, Unity (Publication: 29 April 2020)

The International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) conducted a biometric registration exercise in Koch County, Unity between July and August 2019. Although IOM had previously conducted a biometric registration in Koch Town in 2018 (report here), this registration covered two more locations (Mir Mir and Buaw) as well as a verication exercise to determine registered individuals still present in Koch Town as well as to register those who newly arrived at the location. At the end of the registration exercise, a total of 18,229 individuals (4,203 households) were biometrically registered. Population categories were disaggregated during the registration to identify beneciaries into as internally displaced persons (IDPs), host community and returnees. Koch Town was home to the largest population of registered beneciaries with 8,783 individuals (2,070 households) registered. Just under 10 per cent of the registered individuals were categorized as having one or more vulnerabilities including visual impairments, other physical disadvantages, single parent headed households and serious medical conditions.