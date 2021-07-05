DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camps, Juba (June 2021)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in South Sudan maintains biometric registration database in both Juba IDP Camp 1 and Juba IDP Camp 3. During maintenance IOM carries out registration of new born babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2020 the population of IDPs in the two Sites comprised a total of 30,824 individuals (9,273 households).