DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Bor IDP Camp, Jonglei, December 2020 (Publication: July 2021)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in South Sudan maintains biometric registration database in Bor IDP Camp. During maintenance IOM carries out registration of new born babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2020 the population of Bor IDP Site comprised a total of 2,017 individuals (820 households).