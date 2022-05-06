DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration (BMR) - Malakal, Protection of Civilians (PoC) Site, December 2021

The International Organization for Migration's Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) in South Sudan maintains Biometric Registration database in Malakal Protection of Civilian Site (PoC). During maintainance IOM carries out registration of newborn babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. As of December 2021, the population of the four sectors comprised a total of 31,094 individuals (9,032 households).

About 54 per cent of the registered population were found to be youths under the age of 18 years, while 49 per cent were female. Sector 1 in Malakal PoC site is most populated accounting for 44 per cent of the population while Sector 3 is the least populated with 3,684 individuals representing 12 per cent of the population.