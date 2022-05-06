DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration (BMR) - Bentiu, Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camp, December 2021

The International Organization for Migration's Displacement Tracking Matrix (IOM DTM) in South Sudan maintains the Biometric Registration database in Bentiu IDP Camp (previously Protection of Civilian Site - PoC). During maintenance IOM DTM carries out registration of newborn babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2021 the population of IDPs in the five sectors comprised a total of 134,771 individuals (30,723 households).

About 61 per cent of the registered population were found to be youths under the age of 18 years, while 49 per cent were female. Sector 3 was the most populated with 37,249 individuals, representing 28 per cent of the population. Sector 1 was the least populated with 15,798 individuals, representing 12 per cent of the population. Since biometric registrations or verifications are not feasible on a monthly basis, population counts remain the best possible tool to estimate the site’s populations