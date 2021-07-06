DTM South Sudan: Biometric Registration - Bentiu, IDP Camp Unity State, December 2020 (Publication: July 2021)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team in South Sudan maintains biometric registration database in Bentiu IDP Camp (previously Protection of Civilian Site - PoC). During maintenance IOM carries out registration of new born babies, replacement of lost cards, merging of households that have requested to be included under one household and handling of referred protection cases from protection partners. In December 2020 the population of IDPs in the ‡ve sectors comprised a total of 131,071 individuals (30,943 households).