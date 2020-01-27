27 Jan 2020

DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Population Count (October 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (540.76 KB)

The Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site was established in December 2013. As of October 2019, 142,038 beneficiaries are registered as active beneficiaries in the site. However, recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last biometric registration, IOM DTM conducts a monthly population count to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends.

As per the October 2019 population count, the population stands at 117,767 individuals (16,610 households) in 12,053 inhabited shelters (on average 10 individuals per shelter). The PoC site had been decreasing in population throughout the first half of the year but reached its highest point of the year thus far in October 2019. Displacement site flow monitoring suggests that this increase could in large part be due to new arrivals from Sudan. For more information, please also consult the Arrivals from Khartoum report.

