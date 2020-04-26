DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Population Count (March 2020)

The Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site was established in December 2013. As of March 2020, 131,271 individuals are biometrically registered as active beneficiaries in the site representing a decrease by 1,133 individuals since January 2020 due to deactivations of registrations following three consecutive no-shows at food distributions. Recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last overall biometric registration / verification, IOM DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends showing that actual number of persons currently living at Bentiu PoC site remains lower than the registered total.

As per the March 2020 population count, the population stands at 118,385 individuals (16,324 households) in 12,054 inhabited shelters (on average 10 individuals per shelter). According to indicative Displacement Site Flow Monitoring findings, the number of new arrivals per month has been decreasing since December 2019. Accessing food distributions in other counties of Unity State and failed attempts to return home figured among the top reasons for temporary journeys away from the site in March 2020.