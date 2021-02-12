DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Population Count (December 2020)

The Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site was established in December 2013. As of December 2020, 131,071 individuals (30,943 households) are biometrically registered as active beneficiaries in the site representing a decrease by 5,379 individuals since beginning of January 2020 due to either beneficiaries relocating out of the PoC or deactivation of households that did not show up for general food distribution 3 consecutive times.

Recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last overall biometric registration / verification, IOM DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends showing that the actual number of persons currently living at Bentiu PoC site remains lower than the registered total.

As per December 2020 population count findings, Bentiu PoC site's population stands at 95,980 individuals (14,934 households) in 11,881 inhabited shelters (on average 8 individuals per shelter).

Despite the absence of an area lockdown/complete movement restrictions due COVID-19 for Bentiu PoC site residents' results in regular inflow and outflow mobility between the site and surrounding locations within national curfew hours. Between the months of April and June the average number of entries and exits from Bentiu PoC was more than 11,500 people per day. The movement increased between July and September to more than 13,000 people per day entering and exiting; and for the period between October and December the average was 16,109 entries and 15,904 exits.

According to indicative Displacement Site Flow Monitoring findings, Bentiu PoC site saw a slight decrease in intended permanent exits between October and December 2020 – a trend lower compared to July and September 2020 findings. The vast majority of permanent exits during these three months was to locations within Unity State (82%) with most heading to Leer (20%), Guit (20%) and Koch (15%) counties. Twenty per cent of the exits were to former homes in Leer, Koch, and Rubkona. Most of the population leaving was made up of women and girls (61%) compared to 39 per cent males. Among permanent exits, fourty-eight per cent of reported leaving because they feel life is now better in destination.