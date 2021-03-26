DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Flow Monitoring (October - December 2020)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix continued operating Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. In the last quarter of 2020 (October – December), 5,077 interviews were conducted representing 17,347 individual movements in and out of the site. There has been a 17 per cent increase in surveyed day movements compared to the previous quarter, in line with a similar increase in daily gate count volume. Most day movements out of the site were by women and girls (77%), usually travelling for livelihood reasons. On the other hand, the main reason for temporary movement was to visit friends or family, followed by attempting to return home. Flow monitoring enumerators also surveyed 64 newly arriving individuals, compared to 44 in DSFM July – September 2020. Almost half came to join family, followed by access to healthcare and other services. Over two thirds of new arivals intend to stay more than six months. The number of surveyed permanent exits from the site reduced slightly to 176 (200 in July - September), 61 per cent of whom were women and girls. The main reason for exit was improved circumstances at destination (48%), followed by safety concerns (15%).