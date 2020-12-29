DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC Site Flow Monitoring July - September 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix conducted 5,563 interviews representing 18,044 individual movements in to and out of Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site from July to September 2020. Most of the same day movements were females (80%) moving out of the site to collect firewood. Meanwhile, most of the individuals traveling temporarily into and out of the site were doing so to visit friends/ family and their stay was for at least two to four weeks, with 52 per cent from Rubkona County. Among randomly conducted interviews at the gate, DTM noted 44 newly arriving individuals joining family members, 57 per cent of whom are male and intend to spend more than six months at the site. Further interview findings indicate that approximately 200 persons (74% female) have permanently exited from the site with the aim of finding better livelihood/work opportunities with most exits (88%) to their former homes in Rubkona and Guit Counties. Separately, 9 per cent of individuals leaving temporarily and 2 per cent of those leaving permanently were doing so due to fear of COVID-19 and congestion inside of the PoC site.