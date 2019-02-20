DTM South Sudan: Bentiu PoC – December Headcount (29 - 31 January 2019)

The Bentiu Protection of Civilian (PoC) site was established in December 2013. As of January 2019, 160,746 beneficiaries remain registered in the site. However, recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last biometric registration, IOM-DTM conducts monthly headcounts to monitor changing dynamics and displacement trends. As per the January 2019 headcount, the population stands at 113,695 individuals (18,063 households).