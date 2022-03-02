DTM South Sudan: Bentiu IDP Camp Population Count (November 2021)

Bentiu IDP camp was established in December 2013. As of November 2021, 134,771 individuals (30,723 households) are biometrically registered as active beneficiaries in the site representing an increase by 1,742 individuals since October following registration of newborns. Recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last overall biometric registration / verification, IOM DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends showing that the actual number of persons currently living at Bentiu IDP camp remains lower than the registered total.