DTM South Sudan: Bentiu IDP Camp Population Count (June 2021)

DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends. The June 2021 population count in Bentiu IDP camp found the camp population to stand at 107,130 individuals (15,716 households) in 12,012 inhabited shelters (on average 7 individuals per shelter), representing a 7 per cent increase since April 2021. This compares to the biometric registration figures from June 2021, which recorded 128,893 individuals (30,941 households) registered as active beneficiaries in the site, representing a decrease by 2,709 individuals since beginning of April 2021 due to beneficiaries relocating to their areas of origin.