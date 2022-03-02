DTM South Sudan: Bentiu IDP Camp Population Count (January 2022)

Bentiu IDP camp was established in December 2013. As of January 2022, 134,946 individuals (30,841 households) are biometrically registered as active beneficiaries in the site, representing an increase by 175 individuals since November following verification of previously inactive beneficiaries. Recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last overall biometric registration / verification, IOM DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends. This exercise shows that the actual number of persons currently living at Bentiu IDP camp remains lower than the registered total.