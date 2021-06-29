DTM South Sudan: Bentiu IDP Camp Population Count (April 2021)

The Bentiu IDP camp was established in December 2013. As of April 2021, 131,602 individuals (31,298 households) are biometrically registered as active beneficiaries in the site representing increase by 543 individuals since beginning of February 2021 due to registration and verification.

Recognizing that there have been significant population changes since the last overall biometric registration / verification, IOM DTM conducts regular population counts to monitor population dynamics and displacement trends showing that the actual number of persons currently living at Bentiu IDP camp remains lower than the registered total. As per April 2021 population count findings, Bentiu IDP camp population stands at 100,051 individuals (15,554 households) in 12,028 inhabited shelters (on average 8 individuals per shelter).

The inflow and outflow mobility among the camp and surrounding locations indicated more entries than exit between March and April 2021, monitoring teams record a comparable daily average of 17,050 entries and 15,820 exits.

Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at points of entry/exit in Bentiu IDP camp recorded an increase of intended permanent exits in April (265 individuals) compared to indicative findings from March (55 individuals). Majority of permanent exits during these two months were mapped across locations within Unity State (93%), with most heading to Leer (23%), Koch (19%) and Panyijar (13%) counties. Most of the population leaving comprised of females (68%) compared to 32 per cent males. Among permanent exits recorded between March-April, seventyfour per cent of all individuals reported leaving because they feel life is now better in destination.