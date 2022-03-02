DTM South Sudan: Bentiu IDP Camp Flow Monitoring (October - December 2021)

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) continued conducting Displacement Site Flow Monitoring (DSFM) at the gates of Bentiu IDP Camp. The fourth quarter of 2021 recorded 6,690 interviews accounting for 30,871 individuals moving into and out of the camp. Compared to the previous quarter, day movements increased by 6 per cent (from 10,106 to 10,697 individuals) and were dominated by women and girls (61%). Among all respondents, the main reason for day movements were to collect firewood (18%) or visit friends / family (18%). Temporary movements were driven by individuals leaving the camp attempting to return home (27%), collect firewood (14%) and visit friends / family (14%). The number of temporary travelers has increased from 16,505 to 19,200 individuals (16% increase). Bentiu IDP Camp recorded a high increase in new arrivals from 151 to 481 individuals, most of whom entered the camp due to hunger and destroyed homes caused by floods (82%). Forty-three per cent of the new arrivals intend to spend more than six months in the camp. Permanent exits increased by 81 per cent in this quarter. Common reasons for these exits were uncomfortable living conditions in the camp (27%), seeking better education opportunities (23%), and being with family (20%). Forty-one per cent of the individuals who permanently exited the camp were destined to former homes in Rubkona, Guit, and Leer counties.