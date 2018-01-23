23 Jan 2018

DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix - Yambio Payam - Village Assessment Survey (VAS)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 23 Jan 2018
Download PDF (2.12 MB)

KEY FINDINGS

  • 13 out of a total of 52 villages were deserted (25%);

  • 31 out of 52 villages had water points (60%). In five villages these were non-functional;

  • 52 out of 166 assessed water points are non-functional (31%);

  • 1 out of 13 assessed health facilities was not operating;

  • In order to respond to future disease outbreaks, training was considered top priority, followed by support in increased public awareness, transport capacities and refrigeration;

  • 5/52 assessed schools are not operational (10%) and those that are operating are often doing so with a very low level of capacity;

  • High levels of school dropouts, especially among girls, due to early marriage and poverty; overall between 5% and 13% per boma, with an average of 8%;

  • Payam authorities report that armed conflict restricts inhabitants’ access to food, education and protection. Access to water and health services are furthermore restricted because of a lack of water points and health care centres;

  • There are 95 households of IDPs who settled within Hai Cuba and expressed interest in returning to their predisplacement residential areas, provided resettlement packages such as food and Shelter / NFI items are made available;

  • While IDPs have started spontaneously returning to major residential areas, the number of new IDPs has equally increased, maintaining the overall IDP stock at approximately 29,447 individuals;

  • The presence of UXOs was reported for Pazuo Centre (north ward). The areas had not been demined yet.

