DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Wau PoC AA Site Flow Monitoring, Data collection April 2020

In April 2020, the monthly population count was conducted at Masna collective centre where 3,746 individuals were identified and Wau PoC AA with 10,755 individuals. On 9 April 2020, the Diocesan Major Response Team on COVID-19 requested to close several Wau collective centres. As of 12 April 2020, Nazareth, Cathedral, St. Joseph and Lokoloko (combined at 3,743 individuals in March 2020) are deserted.

The population of Wau PoC AA site decreased from 12,483 individuals in March 2020 to 10,755 individuals in April 2020 (decrease by 1,728 individuals, or 16%). Wau Masna saw an increase in its population by 269 individuals since March 2020, now standing at 3,746 individuals. According to indicative Displacement Site Flow Monitoring findings in February and March 2020, Wau Masna saw new arrivals mainly from Rocrocdong, Juba and Tonj with family cited as main reason for entry. Permanent exits from Wau PoC AA were directed to Wau South and North with 40 per cent reporting to have left behind family in the site.