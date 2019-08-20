DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Wau Displacement Sites: Influx from Jur River March-June 2019

The ongoing conflict in Jur River has caused wide-spread displacement since March 2019 within the county, into neighboring Wau Town and reaching as far as Tambura in neighboring Western Equatoria. This report focuses on those displaced to Wau Protection of Civilians Area Adjacent to UNMISS site (PoC AA) and two collective centres, Masna and Cathedral based on a variety of DTM data sources.

There was a 30 per cent increase in the populations of Wau Town displacement sites between March and May 2019 with the population of some sites more than doubling (5 collective centres and Wau PoC AA DTM headcount) over the period.

According to DTM’s biometric registration data, over 12,000 IDPs entered assessed sites, the majority of whom are women and children. DTM findings suggest the majority fled generalized and targeted violence in Rocrocdong and Kuarjena. Protection provided by South Sudan’s peacekeeping mission, UNMISS figured as one of the key reasons for those fleeing to the Wau POC adjacent to the Mission’s base. While IDPs at other collective centres had more varied reasons for fleeing, including service availability, registration and the presence of fellow community members, safety and security still figured prominently amongst their reasons for seeking refuge in Wau Town.