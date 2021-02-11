DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - Trends in cross-border return flows and impact of COVID-19 restrictions (February – December 2020)

Building on its global expertise in emergency data collection systems, including in response to previous infectious disease outbreaks, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has been monitoring the impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions on human mobility on a global scale. In South Sudan, DTM has been implementing flow monitoring and remote assessments at points of entry to ‘inform the wider response by generating and analysing information on mobility’, a strategic priority set out by the National COVID-19 Response Plan for the Points of Entry pillar. This report makes use of flow monitoring data to analyse the short and medium term impact of COVID-19 travel restrictions on cross-border mobility.