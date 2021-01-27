DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - September 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 32 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in September 2020, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Two FMPs were temporarily inactive in September due to seasonal factors (Malakal Bus Station) and access impediments (Kaya in Morobo County), while a new FMP was activated in the last week of September at Juba Customs Bus Station. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.