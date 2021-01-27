DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - October 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 33 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in October 2020, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH) and the Central African Republic (CAR). On 1 October Elegu FMP was relocated to the South Sudanese side of the border in Nimule (Magwi County), while Kaya FMP (Morobo County) remained temporarily inactive for the majority of the month as a result of access issues. Malakal Bus Station FMP also remained inactive due to the rainy season. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.