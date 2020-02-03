03 Feb 2020

DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - November 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government. In total, 42 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in November 2019, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Tokori and Lasu FMPs (Yei County) remained temporarily inactive as a security precaution, while Bazi and Okaba FMPs (Morobo County) resumed operations on 18 November.
Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

