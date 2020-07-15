DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - May 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of mobility restrictions and COVID-19 prevention measures at points of entry and transit hubs. In total, 28 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in May 2020, surveying internal flows and crossborder travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Three FMPs were deactivated on 31 April in Yei (Logobero, Rasolo) and Ezo (Bangaingai) Counties, while a new one was activated on 20 May in Renk (Renk North Checkpoint). Kaya FMP in Morobo resumed data collection at the beginning of May after a temporary suspension as a result of mobility restrictions. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.