11 Jul 2019

DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - May 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.83 MB)

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government. In total, 35 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in May 2019, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). DTM activated 8 new FMPs in May to improve tracking of flows with Sudan and Uganda: Jale (Litoba) in Kajo-Keji; Delieba and Raja Town in Raja; Aweil Bus Park in Aweil West; Ariath, Gokmachar and Kiir Adem in Aweil North; and Majokynthiou in Aweil East.

Operational updates

• The number of respondents increased by 21,448 relative to April following the activation of 8 new FMPs and the successful roll-out of an improved questionnaire.

• The new questionnaire allows to clearly identify the number of respondents with registered refugee status, better track returns and capture travel aimed at accessing humanitarian aid.

• Seven new FMPs are located on key routes between Sudan and South Sudan in Northern and Western Bahr El Ghazal, improving DTM’s ability to track travel and migration patterns with Sudan. Changes in the reported mobility patterns relative to April reflect the increase in coverage.

