DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - March 2021

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 23 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in March 2021, surveying internal flows and crossborder travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Operations at Renk North Checkpoint resumed in March after being suspended due to access issues. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.

