DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - July 2021

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 21 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in July 2021, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH), and Kenya (KEN)4. The FMP Renk North Checkpoint continues to be suspended. Since mid-June, data collection activities in Source Yubu are on hold due to insecurity, while activities at Malakal Bus Station are halted due to inaccessibility caused by flooding. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.