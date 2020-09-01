DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - July 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of mobility restrictions and COVID-19 prevention measures at points of entry and transit hubs. In total, 31 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in July 2020, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). One new FMPs was activated at the start of July6 at Nesitu checkpoint. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows.