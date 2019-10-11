DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - July 2019

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government. In total, 34 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in July 2019, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (COD), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAF). Six FMPs operated on the Ugandan side of the border had to halt data collection in July due to administrative issues. As a result, flows from Uganda are under-represented in the data and country-specific analysis is not included in this issue. Four new FMPs were activated on 16 July in Rubkona County (Unity State). Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.