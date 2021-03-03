DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - January 2021

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 31 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in January 2021, surveying internal flows and crossborder travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Two FMPs (Rubkona bus station and Bentiu bus station) were deactivated at the end of December 2020 in Rubkona County following a re-prioritization exercise. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.

