DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - January 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government. In total, 38 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in January 2020, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Three FMPs were deactivated in December: Panjala and Busia FMPs in Uganda on the border with Magwi and Morobo Counties, and Paloich FMP in Melut County. Additionally, Lasu and Tokori FMPs (Yei County) were phased out after operations had been suspended for security reasons since October 2019. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.