DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - February 2022

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of COVID-19 mobility restrictions. In total, 29 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in February 2022, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN), Ethiopia (ETH), Kenya (KEN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). The Bentiu IDP Camp Bus / Canoe Station and Rotriak (Lalop) FMPs temporarily opened to support Rubkona (Suksita) FMP, while activities at Malakal Bus Station continue to be suspended. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.