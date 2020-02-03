DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - December 2019

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government.

In total, 41 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in December 2019, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Operations at Lasu and Tokori FMPs (Yei County) remained suspended throughout December as a security precaution, while two FMPs operated in collaboration with DTM Uganda in Panjala and Busia were de-prioritised and ceased operations at the end of December. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.