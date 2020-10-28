DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - August 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government, complementing DTM’s monitoring of mobility restrictions and COVID-19 prevention measures at points of entry and transit hubs. In total, 33 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in August 2020, surveying internal flows and crossborder travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Two new FMPs on the border with Ethiopia were activated in the second half of August: Burebyei and Pagak, respectively in Nasir and Maiwut County. A separate profile for cross-border movement to / from Ethiopia will be included starting from September. Figures are only indicative of existing trends among respondents at the active FMPs since DTM does not have full coverage of cross-border or internal flows. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous.