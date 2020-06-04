DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flow Monitoring Registry - April 2020

DTM’s Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) surveys people on the move at key transit points within South Sudan (SSD) and at its borders. It provides an insight into mobility trends, migration drivers and traveller profiles to inform programming by humanitarian and development partners and by the government. In total, 29 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in April 2020, surveying internal flows and cross-border travel with Uganda (UGA), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan (SDN) and the Central African Republic (CAR). Six FMPs were deactivated on 31 March in Yei (Yei Airstrip), Kajo-Keji (Bori, Pure, Abaya), Lainya (Birigo) and Morobo (Okaba) Counties following scale-down of EVD preparedness activities. Three other FMPs in Tambura (Dingimo), Magwi (Owiny Ki Bul) and Panyikang (Tonga Bus Stop) were not operational in April as a result of COVID-19 mobility restrictions and other issues, and were later deactivated following planned de-prioritisation. Kaya FMP in Morobo County was temporarily inactive as a result of mobility restrictions, but data collection resumed in May. FMP closures should be taken into account when comparing April figures with prior months. Among FMPs that were active in both March and April, a significant reduction in overall cross-border movement coincided with the implementation of COVID-19 mobility restrictions at multiple locations.